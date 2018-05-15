Ladies in Waiting

Galgorm Resort and Spa rolled out the red carpet to welcome two very special guests ahead of their attendance at the hotly anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Mother and daughter, Catherine Cooke and Julie-Ann Coll from Derry-Londonderry, who have been invited to the Royal Wedding on 19th May, were whisked off to Galgorm for a day of styling and pampering to get them royally ready for the celebrations at Windsor Castle. Hosted in the opulent surroundings of the Spa ‘Boudoir’, Galgorm’s private group treatment suite ideal for pre-wedding pampering, the Resort treated the excited pair to a day of luxury fit for a Princess. After a bespoke styling session, decadent royal themed Afternoon Tea and luxurious spa treatments in Galgorm’s award-winning spa and thermal village, the ladies were left refreshed, revamped and ready to attend the wedding of the year. Although their wedding packages don’t come with an official Royal title, Galgorm promises to make every bride feel like Royalty. The Resort is inviting future brides to join them for a showcase of matrimonial opulence at the Galgorm Summer Bridal Open Evening on Wednesday 27th June. Those attending will be treated to everything a summer wedding at Galgorm has to offer including access to their very own gin mixologist, croquet on the lawn, entertainment and an array of delectable culinary delights.

Further information about the free event is available now at www.galgorm.com Mother and daughter, Catherine Cooke and Julie-Ann Coll, are pictured with Galgorm Resort and Spa Doorman, David Faloon.