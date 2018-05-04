Lisnagarvey Operatic Society presented ‘My Fair Lady’ in the Island Hall, Lisburn recently. People who flocked to the show enjoyed seeing Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle (Karen Hawthorne) take speech lessons from Professor Henry Higgins (Tim Pentland) so that she may pass as a lady and improve her career prospects. This comic, moving and endearing show adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture ‘Pygmalion’ included well-loved musical numbers such as, ‘Wouldn’t it be loverly’, ‘With a little bit of luck’ and ‘Get me to the church on time’. This ‘rags to riches’ musical favourite, was definitely one not to be missed.