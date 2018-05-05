A reception in honour of the Nashville Sister Cities Delegation was held in the Discover Ulster-Scots Centre, Belfast on Tuesday 1st May. The visitors from Nashville, one of Belfast’s Sister Cities, were welcomed by Ian Crozier (Chief Executive Officer, Ulster-Scots Agency). The keynote speaker was former First Minister, the Rt Hon Arlene Foster MLA who brought good wishes from Northern Ireland. The event saw the launch of the Ulster-Scot’s latest publication ‘Andrew Jackson, the first Scotch-Irish President’. The author, Billy Kennedy, gave a brief overview of the book and then signed copies for the guests.