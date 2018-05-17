We have officially launched the Ulster Tatler Awards 2018.

The awards now in their eleventh year will once again be hosted by popular television and radio personality Pamela Ballantine who has said she is “extremely excited to be hosting the Ulster Tatler Awards for another year.” She commented that “It is always a great night and such a pleasure to be involved in. I just hope that as many people as possible get voting for all the wonderful talented people in Northern Ireland who make the awards the great event they have been over the last decade,”.

We are proud to announce two brand new categories – Home of the Year and Best Dressed (on the night). The Ulster Tatler Awards 2018 will celebrate the best that Northern Ireland has to offer in hospitality, beauty and business with readers being asked to vote in various categories honouring the local people and companies that have shined throughout Northern Ireland in the last year.

The awards will take place at Belfast City Hall on Thursday September 6 with key awards including Celebrity of the Year and Sports Person of the Year as well as the desired Lifetime Achievement Award which has recognised some of the province’s best-loved personalities over the years such as Dame Mary Peters OBE, Brian Friel, Sir James Galway, Gloria Hunniford, Barry McGuigan and playwright Marie Jones who was honoured at last year’s ceremony.

Optilase Eye Clinic is on board as title sponsor for the 2018 ceremony, continuing its involvement with the event for a fifth year. Philip McGlade, CEO of Optilase said: “We are thrilled to be Title Sponsor of the Ulster Tatler Awards again, and to be part of such a brilliant night that recognises the best people and businesses of Northern Ireland.”

Members of the public can vote by visiting https://bit.ly/2ojZEY2 where all the categories are listed, or by picking up the latest edition of Ulster Tatler magazine and filling in the voting form inside. Voters have a further incentive to cast their ballots as they will be entered in to a draw to be in for a chance of winning a VIP trip for two to the awards ceremony including an overnight stay at the Hilton Hotel Belfast.

Votes must be received by midnight on Sunday June 24.

Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry commented: “We are delighted to launch the voting for the Ulster Tatler Awards 2018, we’re hosting the awards a week early this year so please don’t forget to get your votes in as soon as possible.

“Once again the awards ceremony will be held in the grandeur of Belfast’s City Hall and the night will be hosted by our good friend and TV personality Pamela Ballantine.

“This year we are very excited to announce two new categories, Home of the Year and Best Dressed. Like our other categories you must send your entries for Home of the Year prior to the ceremony, whereas Best Dressed will be judged on the night by fashion expert Nuala Meenehan – so make sure to get your glad rags on!

“As always, this is going to be a special night as we recognise the great achievements and talents coming out of Northern Ireland,”

Our full list of categories can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2ojZEY2