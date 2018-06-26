Belfast Zoo to hold first sensory day!

On 30 June 2018 Belfast Zoo will hold its first ever ‘sensory day’! This new event will allow visitors on the autism spectrum (or with other sensory requirements), their family and friends to enjoy a ‘zooper’ day out in a stress-free environment.

The zoo will open an hour early, at 9am, to allow visitors to enter before the busy crowds which peak at lunchtime. Early opening will allow families to explore the sights and sounds of the zoo in a calm and relaxed atmosphere, without the typical noise and crowds that can be challenging for children and adults with sensory needs. If visitors can’t make it to the zoo for early opening, and there is a queue in the visitor centre on arrival, visitors with sensory requirements can enjoy a fast track queue system throughout the day.

There will be fun for all the family as visitors can visit their favourite animals at feeding time, learn about species biology at touch tables and find out more about the animals the zoo cares for and the work they do at the keeper talks. The enchanting kingdom of Hullabaloo will be brought to life with live action storytelling and a selection of puppets, props and scenery with Mr Hullabaloo’s interactive children’s theatre, suitable for children with sensory requirements. The zoo will also be joined by the team from Mini Explorers for interactive, animal-themed sensory play. Visitors who require some ‘quiet time’ can avail of a calm dark den with sensory lighting, or take time out in quiet zones found throughout the zoo.

For more information on accessibility at the zoo visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk/accessibility,email events@belfastzoo.co.ukor call 028 9077 6277.