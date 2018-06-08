BUSHMILLS IRISH WHISKEY EXPLORES WORLD OF MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey has kicked off the #BlackBushStories collaboration series, showcasing and celebrating those who have gone against the grain to follow their passion and become champions in their chosen field. A collaboration with Belfast photographer Ronan O’Dornan will see the talented documentarian host a mobile photography masterclass at House Belfast on Thursday 21st June in association with #BlackBushStories ambassador and acclaimed bartender Paul Rocks, who will offer a tasting session on some of Bushmills’ best loved whiskeys.

Former art teacher Ronan threw himself into a career in photography following a serious car accident in 2017 which pushed him to make the most of every day and pursue his passion for capturing people, moments and experiences in images. Ronan is now one of the country’s most exciting new talents, attracting commissions from big brands that see him travel all over the country to capture Ireland’s untold stories. The ‘Black Bush and Photography’ interactive event will see Ronan teaching attendees how to take great photos on their smartphones with tips and tricks that can be applied straight away, and how to tell stories through images. Alongside a tasting session, attendees will also be treated to specially-created Bushmills® Black Bush® drinks throughout the night where whiskey enthusiasts can experience the signature rich, fruity notes and velvety smooth character of Black Bush.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has also collaborated with Ronan to launch an all-Ireland social media competition, whereby budding photographers are encouraged to find an Irish story that moves them and upload their photographs to social media using the hashtag #BlackBushStories. The photograph could be a city, a person, a landscape, a moment or anything else that captures their imagination. A winner from each county in Ireland will be picked and will receivea bottle of Black Bush, with the overall winner also receiving a Sony Xperia XZ2 smartphone and trip to the The Old Bushmills Distillery (including an overnight stay at the Bushmills Inn.) Inspired by the supreme craftsmanship, passion and care that goes into the special premium blend of Bushmills Black Bush, #BlackBushStories celebrates the stories and talents of independent, spirited and extraordinary Irish individuals who challenge traditional thinking in their fields and live outside the box. A series of immersive collaborator events will be held across the country’s leading venues over the coming months. Each event will celebrate those who have pioneered their craft with phenomenal success and have had the determination to nurture their talent to be the best they can be.

To register for ‘Black Bush and Photography’ and for more information on the photography competition visit blackbushstories.com.