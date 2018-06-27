Culture Night Belfast Shortlisted for National Awards Glory!

Organisers of one the biggest events in Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar have put the call out to the people of Belfast to get behind its bid for national awards glory!

Culture Night Belfast has just been shortlisted for a prestigious National Lottery Award, and is the ONLY Northern Irish organisation to be nominated in ”Best Arts Project”, alongside six other organisations including Hull, City of Culture.

Belfast’s largest cultural event beat off stiff competition from more than 700 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards, which celebrate the inspirational people and projects who do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

Supported by the National Lottery, Culture Night is a major celebration which takes place across Belfast every September. Run by the Cathedral Quarter Trust, the occasion brings together 350 free events across 150 locations, and last year attracted more than 100,000 visitors to Belfast for the evening. This year’s Culture Night – the tenth – is set to take place on 21 September, with crowds of up to 150,000 expected.

The National Lottery Award is now down to the public vote, and Culture Night organisers are hoping local supporters rally behind their nomination, which they described as “a tribute to the city”.

Susan Picken, Cathedral Quarter Trust director, said:“We’re putting the call out to the people of Belfast and beyond! We are absolutely delighted that Culture Night Belfast has reached the finals of the National Lottery Awards 2018 and with the local public’s help, we know we’re in with a chance.””

“Culture Night has become a do not miss event in Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar. When it started in 2009, 15,000 people attended – now it attracts more than 100,000.

“This year, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Culture Night, we would dearly love to mark this occasion by winning the National Lottery Award for the Best Arts Project, for the city and the people that make it such a special place to live, work and play in!”

Paul McErlean chair of the Cathedral Quarter Trust said:“Culture Night Belfast being nominated for the National Lottery Awards is a huge honour, not to mention a superb start to our 10th anniversary celebrations. The Awards are UK-wide, with extremely stiff competition.

For Culture Night to make the shortlist for Best Arts Project is a recognition of how far we’ve come in the past decade as well as a massive tribute to Belfast’s arts community. Culture Night is their free gift to the people of Belfast and its visitors and what a night it has become. This nomination is also a tribute to the hard work of the Culture Night team and the wider Cathedral Quarter Trust as well as our key financial supporters and sponsors.

Now it’s down to cold hard votes, and we’re calling on as many people as possible to get behind us and help us make the tenth year a Culture Night to remember!”

Musician, activist and National Lottery Awards Ambassador, Professor Green, added: “It’s thanks to National Lottery players, who raise over £30 million each week for good causes, that extraordinary projects like those in the finals of the National Lottery Awards are possible.“Culture Night Belfast is an impressive event and a real asset to its local community. So what are you waiting for? Give them your support and get voting!”

People can vote for Culture Night Belfast in the National Lottery Awards in one of three ways: