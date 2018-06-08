Galgorm says Konnichiwa to world exclusive gin

Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel, Galgorm Resort & Spa, has taken delivery of one of the world’s most exclusive and expensive gins. With only six bottles released into the UK market each year, Watenshi retails at £2000 per bottle and Galgorm is now the privileged owner of one of this year’s batch.

A gin unparalleled in intensity and complexity, with notes of sweet citrus and spice, Watenshi will take centre stage in the renowned Gin Library at Galgorm, becoming the 400th brand of gin to be welcomed to the collection. Produced by the multi-award-winning UK based Cambridge Distillery, which has been commissioned to distil gins for some of the world’s best restaurants and voted the ‘World’s Most Innovative Gin’ for the last 2 years running, Watenshi is arguably one of the most extraordinary and prestigious spirts ever produced. Distilled at half the pressure found on top of Mount Everest and at a temperature lower than the coldest day recorded at the South Pole, Watenshi is created by capturing the ‘Angel’s share’ of Cambridge’s ‘Japanese Gin’ which would otherwise be lost to evaporation – yielding just 15ml per distillation.

Galgorm’s resident Gin Connoisseur, Marcus Carty, said;

“As Northern Ireland finds itself in the grip of a gin loving phenomenon and with World Gin Day just around the corner, Watenshi or as it is more affectionately known, ‘The Japanese Angel’, truly is a heavenly arrival to Galgorm for gin aficionados. Galgorm is renowned for its above and beyond offering, housing some of the world’s most innovative brands and exclusive facilities all under one roof. It is a privilege to welcome this extraordinary bottle to our collection and it means our guests can experience something internationally remarkable right here at home. We have acquired bottle No.5 from this year’s release and coming in at 45% ABV it certainly packs a punch. It is a gin best enjoyed neat, on ice or as a very dry Martini.”

Presented in a hand-blown decanter bottle and finished off with silver pieces by jeweller Antoine Sandoz, whose other clients include Chanel and Tom Ford, Watenshi is as easy on the eye as it is on the palette. With 400 brands available in the Gin Library, the Resort champions both local and global distillations, with Northern Ireland gins Jawbox and Shortcross sitting shoulder to shoulder with gins as exclusive as Watenshi. The array is showcased through the Resort’s daily ‘Gin Tasting’ for residents and Connoisseur, Marcus, is on hand to create a bespoke gin-based cocktail for couples getting married at the spectacular Resort adding a personal touch to their special day.