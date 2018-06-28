Harvey Norman raises over £5,000 for Shelter NI

Harvey Norman teamed up with Shelter NI to raise awareness of the homeless crisis in Northern Ireland, helping those who are suffering from homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Harvey Norman staff across stores, warehouses and offices in Northern Ireland fundraised and together with their customers, they’ve raised over £5,000 for Shelter NI in a one month period. Shelter NI reported that there were almost 12,000 households officially declared homeless during 2017 and currently estimates that around 5000 men, women and children in Northern Ireland are living in emergency accommodation right now. Shelter NI was founded in 1980 and is a charity whose mission is to promote and facilitate the provision of sufficient, decent and affordable homes to end long term homelessness and eliminate poor housing.

Director of Shelter NI, Tony McQuillan, said “With record numbers of people affected by homelessness or at risk of homelessness, there needs to be a significant review of the housing strategy here and an increase in public investment in new housing supply, if we are to eliminate long term homelessness.“

Harvey Norman Ireland & Northern Ireland CEO, Blaine Callard said “We’ve been searching for ways to give more back to the communities we are in. Harvey Norman has been making homes in Northern Ireland for 15 years – it’s what we do best. Our teams are so excited to be able to give back in this way”.