JIMMY NESBITT PRIZE LAUNCHED FOR BYT ACTOR’S STUDIO

AS part of Bright Young Things biggest ever summer programme, the leading drama company is giving pupils attending its first ever Actor’s Studio the chance to win a day on set with patron, Jimmy Nesbitt. The BYT Actor’s Studio takes place Monday 6 – Friday 10 August in the Crescent Arts Centre and is a unique, intensive five-day screen acting course giving the ultimate learning experience covering all attributes of acting for film and television and includes acting technique, script writing, practical rehearsal methods and the opportunity to work on their own production. All members of the BYT Actor’s Studio will have the chance to win The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award which includes a one-day visit to join the renowned local actor on the set of one of his forthcoming projects next year.

Jimmy Nesbitt said: “As patron of Bright Young Things, I am delighted that this very special company is embarking on a huge summer of drama with 17 locations across Northern Ireland for 3 – 11 year olds and the very exciting new Actor’s Studio for secondary school age. Drama is such a powerful and life-changing thing for young people, not to mention, seriously fun. However, it can be misunderstood, so I have a message for those who have never tried it or think it is not for them. Drama should be for everyone. Whatever you want to be in life, who doesn’t need a bit more confidence, communication, creativity and fun in their life. Drama can give you all that and more.”

“The inaugural BYT Actor’s Studio is an incredible opportunity for those aged 12 – 18 and is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. Which makes me very proud to announce the launch of The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award. The person judged to be the most creative across the week will get the rare opportunity to spend a day on set with me in one of my forthcoming projects. The winner will experience all that goes on on a professional film set, both in front of and behind the cameras – and I am sure we will have lots of craic on the day too,” Jimmy added.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing about all the new Northern Irish talent coming through the Actor’s Studio’s first intake. I wish all Bright Young Things’ an amazing summer, and you never know, I might drop in and see you at your BYT summer camp,” Jimmy concluded.

Lisa Duffy, founder and creative director of Bright Young Things said: “We are looking forward to the very first Actor’s Studio as part of our biggest ever summer programme and we are thrilled to team up with our patron, Jimmy Nesbitt, to give young people the chance to win the priceless opportunity to join Jimmy on set. We believe this prize, along with Jimmy’s ongoing support, demonstrates his belief in the work we are doing across Northern Ireland to make drama more accessible and help children and young people develop confidence, communication and creativity that will stand by them for the rest of their lives.”

The Jimmy Nesbitt Creativity Award will be judged by the Actor’s Studio Facilitators and Lisa Duffy, Creative Director of Bright Young Things and will be announced on the last day of the camp (Friday August 10).

For further information or to book the Bright Young Things Actor’s Studio or a BYT Summer Camp, go to www.bytdrama.com/summer