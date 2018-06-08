New York showcase for Belfast International Arts Festival

The Belfast International Arts Festival was highlighted in New York this week, at an event hosted by Tourism Ireland, the Northern Ireland Bureau and Tourism NI.

The event – which was an excellent opportunity to shine a spotlight on Belfast and this year’s festival – was attended by influential American arts and lifestyle journalists, as well as representatives of the travel trade in New York. Guests heard about the unique and authentic cultural experience on offer in Belfast for American visitors and about the festival programme which is set to feature world-class artistic performances.