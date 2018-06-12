UU Graduate Fashion Show

Students from Ulster University’s Textile Art, Fashion and Design course, showcased their collections at the much anticipated end of year graduate fashion show. St Anne’s Cathedral made for a stunning venue as hundreds of spectators gathered down the aisles to see the creative and professional work by the students. The event was hosted by Cathy Martin and attended by fashionistas who has the chance to see a range of styles in clothing, in a range of techniques, including knit, embroidery and weave.

