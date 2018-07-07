7 HILLS BLUES FEST RETURNS TO THE MARKET PLACE

Armagh’s iconic 7 Hills Blues Fest returns for an eighth summer, bringing world-class talent to more than 20 venues and locations across the celebrated Cathedral City. Firmly established as one of the great blues and roots music events in the UK and Ireland, this year’s line-up promises another unmissable weekend of music and entertainment for all ages.

From the 9th– 10thAugust the Market Arts Theatre will play host to two of Ireland’s most prolific blues/ soul musicians, Don Baker and Rob Strong. The legendary Rob Strong and the ‘Winner in You’ singer, Don Baker have collaborated to record a brand new album, kicking off their 2018 tour with three sold out performances in Dublin.

Tickets for the performance are priced £15 each.

The festival will also feature a free performance from The Pat McManus Band, a powerful three-piece blues rock trio, headed up by the former ‘Mama’s Boys’ and ‘Celtus’ guitarist and violinist virtuoso Pat McManus.

These events can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatreor through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.

