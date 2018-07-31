Arts, Theatre, Music and more in Northern Ireland’s Cultural Calendar

From unique locations on beaches and islands to world records and musicals, Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar is packed with events over the next four months, celebrating home-grown legends and attracting an impressive line-up of international artists. Given that Lonely Planet has named Belfast and the Causeway Coast as the number one region to visit in 2018, we would encourage everyone to get out and experience not only these fantastic events, but the arts and culture available in all pockets of Northern Ireland.

Arts Over Borders, 2th– 19th August:The Happy Days Enniskillen International Beckett Festival (2nd – 5th August) and Lughnasa Friel Fest (9th – 19th August) will celebrate the work and themes of Samuel Beckett and Brian Friel. Renowned stars of screen and stage will take to the stage in unique locations throughout Northern Ireland, such as secluded lakeland islands, stunning beaches and the Marble Arch Caves. Notable events in the festival’s calendar include a performance of Beckett’s ‘What Where’, featuring ‘Game of Thrones’ star Michael Condron, and a performance by an all- female cast honoring Friel’s enthusiasm for the works of Homer.

Féile 30, West Belfast, 2nd – 12th August: Celebrating 30 years, Féile an Phobail returns with a bumper line-up of acts, including street theatre, concerts, discussions, debates and readings, in what is the largest community festival and summer school in Ireland!Noteworthy events include Cara Dillon in concert at the Clonard Monastery, headliner Olly Murs and the Wolfe Tones, both playing at Falls Park.

Stendhal Festival, Limavady, 10th – 11th August: Celebrating all things creative, Stendhal Festival is a multi-award winning festival held in the stunning surroundings of Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady. The festival hosts a programme of music, poetry, comedy, dance, theatre and contemporary arts and crafts suitable for all the family.

Good Vibrations, Lyric Theatre, 1st – 30th September:The Lyric Theatre will bring to the stage a musical version of the life and success of Belfast legend Terri Hooley as part of the theatre’s celebration of 50 years at the heart of live theatre in Northern Ireland. ‘Good Vibrations’, named after Hooley’s record shop and label, will explore his efforts to galvanise young musicians in Northern Ireland and his drive to create a new community brought to life by the underground punk scene.

Belfast Culture Night, 21 September:A highlight in Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar, Belfast Culture Night is marking ten years as the city’s largest cultural festival. Having attracted a record-breaking 100,000 visitors in 2017, Belfast Culture Night is seeking to smash another world record this year as visitors are encouraged to partake in the world’s largest tap dance lesson.

The Belfast International Arts Festival, 16th October – 3rd November:This festival brings an eclectic fusion of cutting edge performances to Belfast covering a variety of genres and creative practices which include 11 premiers, 124 events in 23 venues and representation from 12 countries. Artists and performers will be part of an impressive calendar of theatre, visual art, literature, dance and music.

MAC International 2018, 9th November – 31st March 2019: Often thought of as Northern Ireland’s answer to the Turner Prize andthe largest arts prize in Ireland, MAC International offers artists from around the world an opportunity to exhibit at the MAC in Belfast and compete for a prize of £20,000. MAC International will be free to visit and presents a snapshot of the most exciting and ambitious art practices from across the world.

For more information and full programme of events, visit:www.discovernorthernireland.com