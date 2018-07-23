Belfast Music Scene To Take Centre Stage This Summer

This summer Belfast will have its very own soundtrack thanks to a new City Council initiative.

The pop-up summertime animation programme event will focus on Belfast’s rich musical heritage as well as shining a light on the local music scene throughout the city in the coming weeks.

Acoustic picnics, music tours, busking competitions and opera are just a few of the activities on the itinerary to look forward to, with music to suit all tastes and ages.

Spotify users will also be able to remember the sounds of Summer 2018 via a specially created Belfast Music playlist by the Oh yeah Music Centre.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “Belfast boasts a colourful and varied music scene, past and present; and this project is aimed at galvanising the potential of our local music makers and strengthening our claim to being a music destination.”

Further details are available at: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastmusic