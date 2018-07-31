Countdown is on to welcome Dippy to the Ulster Museum

From 28th September to 6thJanuary Dippy the Diplodocus will take up residence in the Ulster Museum as part of an 8 stop UK tour, marking the dinosaur’s first venture outside London since 1905. National Museums NI and the Natural History Museum, in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, will bring the beloved dinosaur to Belfast where he’s expected to be a big hit with young and old visitors alike! Standing at an impressive 21.3 metres long, 4.3 metres wide and 4.25 metres high, Dippy’s arrival will be accompanied by an exciting programme of events aimed at encouraging visitors to learn more about the fascinating world of biodiversity.

The exhibition is free, but those planning to visit are urged to book time slots in advance as large crowds are expect at the Ulster Museum during Dippy’s stay.

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventureis being brought to visitors by the Natural History in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill.

For further information on the exhibition and associated events and to make a booking visit www.nmni.com/dippy