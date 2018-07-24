Dust Off Your Dancing Shoes For World Record Attempt At Culture Night Belfast 2018

The people of Northern Ireland are being asked to dust off their dancing shoes and get their toes a-tapping in a bid to break the world record for the largest tap dance lesson.

Bank of Ireland UK is the headline sponsor for Belfast’s Culture Night this year, and are calling on people to take part in the lesson.

The initiative is joined with visa to highlight to people the ease of being able to ‘tap, pay and go’ and promote contactless payments at this years Culture Night.

Ian Sheppard, Managing Director Northern Ireland at Bank of Ireland UK, said:

“Northern Ireland has seen a rapid growth in the number of people choosing to pay by Visa contactless. Our customers benefit from a fast, simple and secure way to pay for everyday items.”

Culture Night Belfast is a fantastic celebration of the vibrant culture we have on offer in Northern Ireland. We are really excited to be a headline sponsor this year and hope that as many people as possible will sign up to try and break the current world record for the largest tap dance lesson.”

Belfast Culture Night will take place on Friday 21st September 2018 this year and will boast more than 250 free events across 100 locations in Belfast City Centre- making it the biggest one to date.

Kerry Rooney, Culture Night Belfast Manager, added:“2017 was a record breaking year for Culture Night when an astounding 100,000 people poured into Belfast city centre to take part in the event. This year we are looking forward to breaking another record as we prepare to celebrate our 10th birthday.”

The world record attempt will take place in the Europa Hotel in Belfast at 6pm on Friday 21 September as part of the wider Culture Night 2018 celebrations.

If you would like to take part in the record attempt for the world’s largest tap dance lesson, make sure to pre-register at: www.culturenightbelfast.com.