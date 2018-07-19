GALGORM RESORT & SPA SCOOPS TOP GLOBAL LUXURY SPA & RESTAURANT AWARDS

Galgorm Resort & Spa, Northern Ireland’s globally-recognised luxury hotel and wellness destination, played host last weekend to one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality award ceremonies, the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards 2018.

Attracting over 200 guests including VIP’s, luxury spa & restaurant owners from 42 different countries and global media, Galgorm were privileged to have been selected as the host venue on 14th July. It was the first time the awards have been held in the UK or Ireland with previous hosts having included Qatar, Vietnam, South Africa and Thailand.The Awards are accepted as the pinnacle of achievement for luxury restaurants and spas worldwide. With all 32 categories voted for by diners and guests, they stand to reward and congratulate those restaurants and spas which have excelled in their hospitality and spa offering. Accolades are presented to winners on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

Galgorm played more than just host on the evening, with the Resort joining the winners of the night by taking the top award in 2 categories. The Spa at Galgorm scooped the coveted title of Best Luxury Countryside Spa (UK) while the Resort’s 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant was named the Best Luxury Hotel Restaurant (Northern Europe).

With plans for an additional 64 new bedrooms, an exclusive roof top spa, additional external spa garden and executive lounge, Galgorm want to cement their reputation as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading spa destinations by continuing to bring unique first of a kind experiences and facilities to the Resort.The evening, which was hosted in the Great Hall at the Resort, treated the glamorous international crowd to a mythical Irish themed event complete with a lavish 5 course banquet showcasing the very best in local Northern Irish produce.