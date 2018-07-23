Life’s a beach at St. George’s Market

Summertime is here and St George’s Market is entering into the spirit with its beach themed twilight market at the end of this month.

A little sand, shade, good food, something to drink and party tunes will all be on offer at the family friendly event beginning on Tuesday, 31st July.

More than 100 unique traders will be operating and there will be the opportunity to experience food demonstrations, cocktail master classes and sample local cuisine from some of Belfast’s top chefs.

Councillor Aileen Graham, Deputy Chair of the City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The earlier part of the day is family friendly events and entertainment, with the latter part of the evening being aimed at over 18s.”

“It’s a chance to see, taste and listen in a very relaxed atmosphere. The beach theme is because it is summer and who doesn’t love to enjoy the sights and sounds of summer?” added the councillor.

The event is running Tuesday 31stJuly and Wednesday 1stAugust from 4pm-11pm each day.

Entry to the event is free and more information is available at: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/twilightmarket