posted on July 31st, 2018
QUB FILM SOCIETY FORMAL
Queen’s University Belfast Film Society recently celebrated their end of year formal at the Crowne Plaza Shawsbridge. This year’s formal was masquerade themed and included a sparkling wine reception, a three course meal, party bags and entertainment.
For full coverage of the event see our August edition of the Ulster Tatler on sale now.
