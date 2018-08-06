Belfast Mela set to return to Botanic Gardens for 12th year

Northern Ireland’s biggest celebration of cultural diversity, the Belfast Mela, together with Spar was launched in Babel Belfast on Thursday 2ndof August by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deirdre Hargey. More than 25,000 people visit the Belfast Mela each August and this year’s festival promises to be the biggest ever. Returning to Belfast’s Botanic Gardens on the 26thAugust, the event will once again be hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly and Julian Simmons. Organised by ArtsEkta, the Belfast Mela is a wonderful family day celebrating Northern Ireland’s increasing cultural diversity with music, dance, food and much more from around the world.

Speaking at Friday’s launch, the Lord Mayor congratulated ArtsEkta on the hugely positive impact the Belfast Mela has made on Belfast saying: “The Mela is a leading example of Belfast at its best – a welcoming, positive and vibrant city with diverse and proud citizens. It is a celebration of our continuing journey to become a truly shared and cosmopolitan society where communities live harmoniously and with mutual respect.”

For full details of this year’s Festival go to www.belfastmela.org.uk. Tickets are £7 for adults; £6 concession and a family ticket costs £15, covering entry for 2 adults and 2 children under 16. Access to the main family attractions at the event are free of charge. Children 5 and under go free.