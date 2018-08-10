CARIBBEAN HEAT WAVE SET TO HIT THE CATHEDRAL QUARTER

Belfast’s Caribbean Community are planning a very special party in the city’s Cathedral Quarter. And everyone’s invited! Hosted by Destination CQ BID, African and Caribbean Support Organisation NI (ACSONI) and Belfast City Council, the first ever Caribbean Social takes place on Sunday 19 August and features the very best cultural and culinary servings, fresh from Barbados and beyond to the streets of Belfast!

There will be cool musical vibes courtesy of Steel Drum maestros and Notting Hill Carnival legends Tropical Heatwave, as well as a family friendly afternoon of reggae, dance, DJs, Young at Art kids workshops, Rainbow Storytelling and much more. There will also be a mouth-watering range of stunning Caribbean Street Food stalls to provide you with a Sunday lunch with a difference.

Best of all, the Caribbean Social is absolutely free!

Gareth Neill, Manager of Destination CQ Business Improvement District said: “We are really excited to support ACSONI (African & Caribbean Support NI) and partners in bringing this event into the city centre. We look forward to offering an alternative and vibrant Sunday activity for residents and visitors.”

The Caribbean Social is part of Belfast Music Summer Season, which ranges from acoustic picnics and music tours, to morning raves, busking competitions and even opera, the programme has something for everyone, catering for all ages and musical tastes.

Joseph Ricketts of ACSONI said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to throw this celebration for all the city! There is a vibrant Afro-Caribbean community here, and we are really looking forward to showing Belfast some of the sights, flavours and sounds of the Caribbean! As the cultural hub of the city, the Cathedral Quarter is the perfect space for a Caribbean Social, now all we need is the sunshine!”

For more details on The First Caribbean Social (plus all other events), visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastmusic and join the conversation on social media using the #belfastmusic hashtag.