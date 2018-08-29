ClubWorld Travel Holiday Deals Event at Titanic Belfast

Holidaymakers wanting to grab an exclusive deal are invited to the first ever Clubworld Travel Showcase at Titanic Belfast on 30th September 2018.

The event will have more than 25 travel companies with many offering ‘one day only’ deals.

A broad spectrum will of breaks will be on show, from sunshine holidays, luxury cruises and romantic getaways to business trips, golfing breaks and ferry travel.

Competitions are being run on the day also with prizes to be won which include a Royal Caribbean Cruise and a trip to Las Vegas!

Golf fans can even test out their skills on a pro golf simulator – while their partners are shopping around for a holiday bargain or listening to travel presentations from companies such as G Adventures, Wendy Wu Tours, MSC Cruises and Kuoni.

With seven branches across Northern Ireland, Clubworld Travel is one of the biggest independent travel companies, having almost 30 years experience creating perfect getaways for the Northern Ireland public.

Tickets to the event are free and available to download at clubworldtravelshowcase.eventbrite.co.uk