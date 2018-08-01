Council celebrates Green Flag success at 19 Belfast parks

Belfast City Council is flying the flag for parks and green spaces in the city, having achieved Green Flag status for a record 19 parks. Environmental charity ‘Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’ announced the awards on Wednesday 26thJuly and Belfast can now boast an additional two Green Flag parks with Connswater Community Greenway and Half Moon Lake joining the rollcall for the first time. Belfast’s Botanic Gardens also received the Heritage Award, given in recognition of sites that conserve, enhance, and help people to enjoy and celebrate the heritage of the park. It is home to the Palm House and Tropical Ravine, which reopened in spring following the completion of a £3.8m restoration.

The Green Flags, an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management, are awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards for green space management and visitor facilities.

To find your nearest Green Flag park, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parks