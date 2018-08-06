Drumahoe Farmer Raises Over £10,000 for Grandson and Cystic Fibrosis Sufferers

Drumahoe-based farmer, Henry Craig, his wife Evelyn, and their family were given some very difficult and unexpected news following the birth of their grandson Isaac. At only two weeks old, Isaac was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. The genetic, life-limiting condition affects approximately 10,500 people in the UK, with those suffering from CF having a predicted life expectancy of only 41. Hearing the news, Isaac’s parents, Gemma and Mark Monaghan, were immediately plunged into a routine of daily medication administration and physiotherapy to reduce Isaac’s symptoms and give him the best chance of living a long, happy life.

Henry and the family decided to be proactive to help the CF community and raise awareness of the condition in the North West and organised a sponsored spin cycle, held at DW Fitbess, Crescent Link, on June 9th of this year. Henry aimed to raise £500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity at the forefront of supporting families, contributing to pivotal research, and campaigning for access to medication treating the underlying cause of CF. The generosity of friends, family, and the greater North West community far surpassed Henry’s target, raising an amazing £10,000 for the charity.

Speaking about the event’s success Grandad Henry said: “We cannot believe it, and there simply are not enough words to express our love and gratitude to everyone involved. The gym staff as hosts were incredible, those who volunteered to cycle for three hours straight for the cause are heroes, and everyone who donated will have our eternal thanks.”

Issac’s Mum Gemma added: “We’ve had a very difficult time with the diagnosis, and this has been an incredibly uplifting and humbling experience. The money will be used to change our little boys, and thousands of others lives. We want to send a huge thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

Congrats to Henry, Issac and the Craig/Monaghan family.