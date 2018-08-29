Johnson’s Coffee Powers up Action Cancer

Lisburn based coffee shop, Johnsons Coffee have announced a year long partnership with Action Cancer.

In conjunction with Action Cancer, the coffee shop will be raising awareness and funds for the charity’s range of cancer prevention, early detection and support services.

Johnsons Coffee have already donated a state of the art Jura Coffee Machine to Action Cancer’s new premises on Windsor Avenue in Belfast.

Philip Mills, Group Sales Director at Johnsons Coffee said, “We are delighted to be once again supporting Action Cancer. As a family run, local company, we are proud to be associated with Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity and supporting them to save lives and support people affected by cancer in the community.”



Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Action Cancer said, “This is our fourth year in partnership with Johnsons Coffee. To date the company has helped us to raise a phenomenal £210,000 through our Paint The Town Pink Campaign for our life saving services. Thank you to Johnsons for your continued support, we value everything that you do for Action Cancer.”

Throughout the year, Johnsons Coffee will be supporting Action Cancer through a variety of fundraising initiatives including; Paint The Town Pink and the Cappuccino Club. These specific campaigns raise funds and awareness for the charity’s unique breast screening service for women aged 40-49 and 70+ (outside of the NHS screening age range).

Every year Action Cancer screens 10,000 women for breast cancer. For every 1,000 screenings, 5 or 6 women have their cancer detected by Action Cancer when it may have gone unnoticed, with peace of mind being provided to the majority of women. Ladies who fall into this age category can book a free mammogram at www.actioncancer.org or call 028 9080 3344.