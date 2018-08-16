Lights, Camera Action: Get Set For Cinema Day 3

Northern Ireland’s very own Cinema Day returns for the extreme close ups, the slow dissolves and thrilling panning shots of another day-long film-related epic!

The theme of this year’s Cinema Day, which takes place on Monday 27 August, is “Home”, with 29 events taking place across the cinematic six counties. From Portrush to Fermanagh and Belfast to Ballymena, Northern Ireland will be calling “action” as it celebrates the silver screen with a series of weird, wonderful, homely and heroic screenings, happenings and events!

There are golden moments galore, including a Full Moon Fest at the Black Box, wherein you are invited to dress up and singalong to the Wizard of Oz! Movie House Cinemas across NI (Cityside,Dublin Road, Maghera, Coleraine AND Glengormley) are screening the stone cold Disney classic Lady and the Tramp – with doggy-themed activities! Paddington 2 will be at Crumlin Road Gaol (not literally of course!) presented by Into Film.

Local coming of age flick Mickeybo and Me will be jointly shown at Carnegie Oldpark and Fermanagh Film Club. Another local film, Bad Day for The Cut will be screened in all it’s ‘farmer noir’ glory at Homeplace. The Spectrum Centre on Shankill Road will be screening animated sci-fi fave Home. The NI Science Festival are showing the Land that Time Forgot, and welcoming the long awaited arrival of Dippy the Dinosaur to the Ulster Museum.

Derry’s Nerve Centre is serving up the delicious Spielberg double-bill of E.T. (with snacks and prizes) and Close Encounters of Third Kind (with a Q and A afterwards). Elsewhere Cafe 31 embraces the nouvelle vague with Truffaut’s debut feature The 400 Blows with new film club, Feature.

This year’s “Home” theme is also beautifully realised with a very special Belfast Film Festival screening of the acclaimed new short documentary, The Curzon Project, at the original site of the old Curzon Cinema on the Ormeau Road. Portrush Film Theatre will be offering Cupcakes (the comedy musical plus the sugary loveliness of the real thing) at the Playhouse Portrush. Amnesty Cinema Club at Ormeau Baths Gallery bring you Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time – the hard hitting documentary filmed inside the Manus Island Detention Centre in Papua New Guinea.

Cinemagic are showing Coco at the Crescent, with a special FX workshop. Eddie Murphy’s comedy Coming to America is presented at the Ecos Centre by the Braid Film Theatre. Banterflix are showing the domestic chiller Amityville Horror at Odyssey Cinemas, with a Q and A session with paranormal investigator Mark Young.

Vault Artist Studio at the old Tower Street Belfast Met Building in East Belfast are screening Kissing Candice/Alleys of the East with filmmakers Aoife McArdle and Jonathan Brennan. Subterranean Film Club in Omagh will be screening the gorgeous recent Irish comedy drama Sing Street.

Sara Gunn-Smith of organisers Film Hub NI, part of the BFI Film Audience Network, said: “Cinema Day is back for the third edition and we are very excited to present this brilliant programme from many of our members right across Northern Ireland. The programme explores the idea of home through film in different ways and offers plenty of opportunity for audiences of all ages to experience film in wonderful, welcoming cinematic spaces across the country. Most events are free or low cost so grab your friends and family and start planning your Cinema Day adventures now!”

For the full Cinema Day 2018 programme and to find out how to get involved, go to www.filmhubni.org