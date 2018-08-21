Lisnamulligan To Lorient: Local Pipe Band In International Festival

The streets of Lorient in France were packed with 4500 musicians, singers and dancers from the UK, USA and our very own Northern Ireland at the beginning of August. Lisnamulligan Pipe Band from Rathfriland took part in the Festival Interceltique de Lorient France.

For five evenings they played and performed amongst thousands of others who had travelled from all over the world to be part of the occasion. The Interceltique Night at the Lorient Football Stadium was a highlight which concluded with a spectacular fireworks display.

The local band treated festival audiences to some well known Irish tunes that included ‘Black Velvet Band’, ‘Molly Malone’ and ‘Galway Girl’. They performed each time they embarked and disembarked from a ferry on their travels and on their last day were awarded three fourth place prizes at a pipe band completion featuring nine international bands.