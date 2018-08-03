Lumarina Set To Light Up the Lough!

The Lumarina festival is set to return to Ballyronan Marina on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th August. This annual spectacular illumination has gained a reputation for amazing entertainment, with the picturesque backdrop of the Lough providing a unique atmosphere at this family themed event.

On Friday 17th August, from 6pm – 10pm, Mid Ulster District Council will shine a light on the beauty of the Lough, as the Marina provides the backdrop for an evening of music and entertainment with the grand finale fireworks spectacular taking place at 9.45pm. With fire performers, shoreline illuminations, a fun fair, children’s activities and food stalls, you can drink in the views from the Marina to a live music soundtrack provided by popular local band, The Bellas.

The fun continues on the shores of Lough Neagh on Saturday afternoon (18th August) from 2pm – 6pm, with a pirate and princess party including face painting, balloon modelling, arts and crafts, pirate and princess characters and a treasure hunt with the musical entertainment being provided by DJ Glackin. Older children and the more adventurous can try their hands at the climbing wall and vortex tunnel.

Visit www.midulstercouncil.org/lumarina for further details.