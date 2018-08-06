Mark The Start Of The Season With The Malcolm Brodie NI Soccer Yearbook

The 2018/19 edition of the Malcolm Brodie Northern Ireland Soccer Yearbook, sponsored by Hankook Tyres, will be hitting the shelves for the start of the local football season. Northern Ireland’s ‘football encyclopedia’ provides an in-depth account of last season’s action across all levels of Irish League Football.

The yearbook follows Northern Ireland’s World Cup Qualifying campaign, which brought us so close to our first World Cup since 1986. It also features the senior team’s friendly match against South Korea and their trip to South America as Michael O’Neill gets stuck into his new contract that will see him into 2024.

President of the Irish Football Association, David Martin, gives us his review of the past footballing year which saw Northern Ireland play host to the UEFA Women’s U19 Championship, the introduction of the UEFA Nations League which is set to start next month, Crusaders picking up the Danske Premiership title and Coleraine picking up the Irish Cup…plus much more.

The Malcolm Brodie Soccer Yearbook has been a firm favourite for football fans since its first edition in 1967 and it continues to serve as part of Malcolm Brodie’s legacy to Irish Football.

The Malcolm Brodie Northern Ireland Soccer Yearbook 2018/19 is available from all good newsagents with all proceeds going to charity.

The NI Soccer Yearbook is an Ulster Tatler Publication, for more information email: edit@ulstertatler.comor call 028 9066 3311