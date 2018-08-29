Montalto Estate To Create 30 New Jobs

Montalto Estate in Ballynahinch is getting ready to open to the public for the first time in its history. The 400 acre private estate which was previously an exclusive luxury venue for business and corporate clients and an award winning wedding venue, will now expand to allow the public access to the estate’s gardens and new facilities.

Once open to the public, guests can enjoy the variety of walks or access the estate’s gardens. A play area for children and a 120 seat café are also in the works for all to enjoy.

This new initiative will create up to 30 new full and part time jobs in the tourism sector as well as 40 construction jobs.

Montalto Estate will open to the public in the autumn. Opening hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 10am – 4pm. Access to site including car park, welcome area, café and shop is free. Gardens, Trails and Walks will be ticketed with prices starting from £7.50 (adults) and Children (age 5 – 16) £5.00 with discounted rates when you book in advance online. Children under 5 are free. Visit www.montaltoestate.com for more information.