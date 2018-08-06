SUMMER FUN FOR EVERYONE – ABBEYFIELD BELFAST AND EASTSIDE ARTS FESTIVAL TEAM UP TO TACKLE LONELINESS IN BELFAST

Abbeyfield Belfast, a charitable organisation that provides supported accommodation for older people, has teamed up with the EastSide Arts Festival to tackle loneliness among older people in Belfast this summer. This month, the two organisations will combine their efforts to reach older people living alone, encouraging them to come along and enjoy some entertainment. As part of their Highlights at Home community outreach programme the EastSide Arts Festival, which runs from the 2nd– 12thAugust, will bring a taste of the festival to Abbeyfield Belfast through performances by artists featured in this year’s programme.

The partnership kicked off with a Summer Garden Party at Bell Rotary House, on Thursday 2nd August. The afternoon was full of family fun with craft stalls, BBQ, afternoon tea, bouncy castle, garden games, face painting and ballot prizes up for grabs.

Speaking on the initiative, Niki Molloy, Operations Manager for Abbeyfield Belfast, said:“We’re absolutely thrilled to have EastSide Arts Festival on board this year to help us reach out to more older people. Loneliness and isolation in later years is an increasing issue, so it’s more important than ever that we open our doors to those affected, even if it’s just for a chat over a cup of tea.”

For more information on Abbeyfield Belfast, visit www.abbeyfieldbelfast.org.uk

For further details on EastSide Arts Festival, visit www.eastsidearts.net #ESAFest18.