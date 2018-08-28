Ulster Youth Orchestra Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Vienna and Bratislava welcomed 91 of Northern Ireland’s most talented, young musicians in concerts on 21 and 22 August as part of the Ulster Youth Orchestra’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The tour, which was supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, culminated in a spectacular performance at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Saturday 25th August and featured new work by Northern Irish composer, Ryan Molloy, which was specially commissioned for the anniversary and supported by Arts Council National Lottery funding.

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is one of the jewels in the crown of the local arts sector with a reputation for excellence in all its performances. Following rigorous auditions, 91 young orchestral players were selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for the concerts in Vienna, Bratislava and Belfast. As part of the experience, the aspiring musicians received coaching by a team of highly-experienced professional tutors.

Paula Klein, UYO General Manager, commented, “The Ulster Youth Orchestra has been providing access to excellence for 25 years and we are thrilled to be able to mark this special anniversary by promoting local musical talent in Vienna, Bratislava and in the Ulster Hall, Belfast. We are grateful for the substantial funding we receive from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to support our work alongside all of the other Trusts and Foundations, Corporate Sponsors and private donors who have made this significant celebration possible. The UYO staff and board have worked tirelessly this year to ensure that these talented young musicians get the recognition and cultural experience that they deserve and we can’t wait to get started!”

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “Congratulations to the Ulster Youth Orchestra on achieving 25 years as the foremost youth music provider in the training, development, and showcasing of our finest young musicians in Northern Ireland. The Arts Council is proud to be principal funder of this important organisation and is also delighted to have been able to support the commissioning of a new composition by Ryan Molloy and tour to Vienna and Bratislava to mark this special 25-year milestone.”

For more information on the Ulster Youth Orchestra, visit www.uyo.org.uk