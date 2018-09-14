AC Hotel Belfast is feeling the Culture Night ‘Love’ with the announcement of their pop-up theatre and special ‘Love’ platter for Belfast’s biggest evening of celebration Culture Night 2018, taking place on 21 September.

Marking its 10th Anniversary, Culture Night is encouraging revellers to love all things culture this year and take to the streets of Belfast to engage with a cast of thousands.

AC Hotel Belfast have a culture match made in heaven with an all singing, all dancing, line up of performers at their pop-up theatre positioned on the river bank outside the hotel.

With over 100,000 people expected to take to the streets this year, the man behind the hotel’s restaurant, celebrity chef Jean Christophe Novelli, was on hand with his Executive Chef Jim Mulholland alongside some of the Culture Night performers to officially start the count down to the big night.

To further celebrate this year’s theme of ‘Love’ the hotel will be offering culture-hungry audiences a one-day only ‘Love Charcuterie Sharing Board for 2’, including two glasses of prosecco, for £16.

Culture Night ‘X’ events will kick off from around 1pm on Friday 21st September!