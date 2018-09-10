Belfast Actor Ciarán Hinds Honoured At This Year’s Ulster Tatler Awards

ONE of Northern Ireland’s finest and most successful actors Ciarán Hinds has been awarded with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Ulster Tatler Awards in association with Optilase Eye Clinic, which took place on Thursday in Belfast’s iconic City Hall.

The Game Of Thrones star flew into town to pick up the award which in the past has been won by a host of local legends including Dame Mary Peters, James Galway, Brian Friel, Phil Coulter, Gloria Hunniford, Michael Longley, Gerry Armstrong, Barry McGuigan, Terri Hooley and Marie Jones.

Hinds is no stranger to being recognised for his talents in drama, having picked up The Theatre World New York Award for best debut in Closer in 1999, as well as picking up Best Actor at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2009. In 2014 he also returned to Queens University to pick up an honorary degree for his services to film and drama.

With a career that extends over three decades, his film appearances have included some of the most prevalent films of our time, including Harry Potter, Frozen, Justice League, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, There Will Be Blood, Road to Perdition,Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Sum of all Fears, In Bruges, to name but a few.

He has just finished playing the part of charismatic school master Hugh, in the National Theatre’s revival of Translations, which was written by 2009 Ulster Tatler Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, the late Brian Friel.

Ulster Tater editor Chris Sherry said that Hinds was an extremely worthy winner of the evening’s pivotal award. “I have huge admiration for Ciarán as a Belfast-bred Hollywood success,” said Chris. “He is one of the most respected stage and screen actors in the business, and the list of films that he has starred in, along with the actors and directors that he has worked with, reflects a truly extraordinary career.

“Importantly, Ciarán is also a marvellous ambassador for Northern Ireland and someone who, in every way, represents the essence of what our Lifetime Achievement Award is all about,” he added.

Other big winners on the night included World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea, who was named Sportsperson of the Year in a hotly-contested category that also included boxing champion Carl Frampton, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and Ulster and Ireland rugby aces Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale.

Ulster, Ireland and British Lions legend Tommy Bowe was awarded The Bank of Ireland Special Merit Award on the night for his services to rugby for both Ulster and Ireland.

The Celebrity of the Year award was won by much-loved local star Pamela Ballantine who was also the glamourous host on the night.

“This year’s awards were particularly difficult to judge as the standard of local talent in Northern Ireland seems to get higher every year and every single category was bursting with worthy nominees,” said Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry.

“I want to extend huge congratulations to the winners from each category and all those shortlisted, who should all be extremely proud of what they have achieved within their businesses throughout the last year. I also want to personally thank everyone for their support.”

Winners in other categories included Radiance Beauty and Day Spa which lifted Beauty Salon / Spa of the Year and Titanic Hotel which received the award for Hotel of the Year; Lily Rose Boutique which was presented with Fashion Boutique of the Year; Donna Monteith of Monteith Interiors who was named Interior Designer of the Year; Killinchy House took the award for House of the Year, Weir Travel was awarded with Independent Travel Agent of the Year; Shauna McAuley Hair which was named Hairdressing Salon of the Year; The Ivory was awarded Restaurant of the Year; Inviz.co.uk who took the award for Website of the Year; The House Bar which snapped up the title of Pub of the Year, Conor Cole of Cole Groundwork who earned himself Business Man of the Year and Roisin McFeely of Amazing Brains who was named Business Woman of the Year.

Look out for our special Ulster Tatler Awards 48 page supplement in our October issue!