Cinemagic Film Festival Set To Illuminate Belfast This Autumn

The 29thCinemagic Film and Television Festival for young people returns to Belfast this October 2nd2018. The event is jam packed with over 200 events and creative opportunities to inspire and motivate young people.

The award-winning festival is the largest film and television festival designed for and by young people in the UK and Ireland.

The world premiere of Cinemagic’s second feature film, Grace and Goliathwill be shown this year on 2ndOctober. The family feel-good film follows a Hollywood movie star that is forced to stay with a Belfast family, resulting in his giant ego crashing down and a city uniting.

The opening weekend of the Cinemagic Festival will also be marked with a special preview of Smallfoot- the much anticipated animated adventure from Warner Bros.

Guests from the world of film and television will be in attendance including award winning Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Oscar nominated music composer, George Fenton(Groundhog Day, Gandhi, Cry Freedom, You’ve Got Mail) and Emmy award-winning Casting Director, Carla Stronge (Game of Thrones, The Fall, The Secret, Derry Girls).

Twelve movies will feature from countries such as Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Sweden, allowing audiences to ‘travel the world’ via the big screen with the diverse film programme catering for all ages.

‘Talent Labs’ will also feature this year, which are workshops for 16-25 year olds that will give them an insight into working in the film and television industry. The festival will also be offering masterclasses a number of niches including Music Video Production, Acting and Directing.

Discussing this year’s programme, Cinemagic’s Chief Executive, Joan Burney Keatings MBE, says:

“We are delighted to unveil such an ambitious and exciting programme of film and television events for children, families, teenagers, young filmmakers and school groups.

“With the support of our valued funders and partners, we are able to present an eclectic range of opportunities to educate, motivate and inspire young people under the age of 25, offering them an invaluable insight into the magic of film, television and digital technologies.”

For a full list of events and more information, search: cinemagic.org.uk