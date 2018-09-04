Colebrook Park Fashion Show

Lord and Lady Brookeborough of Colebrooke Park hosted the launch of the annual Samuel Beckett festival followed by a fashion show celebrating fellow Portorian, Oscar Wilde’s love of beauty and aesthetics with the best of Irish fashion on display.

Designating Enniskillen as ‘Wildetown’, twelve top designers showcased their wares curated by Irish design e-commerce platform Fashhood’s founder and CEO Kathleen Garrett assisted by Elizabeth Mackay.

The borderlands fashion show featured top designers from Winnie Magee, Fable Heart, Magee 1866, Rant and Rave, Helen McAlinden, Debbie Millington Helen Steele, Deborah Veale, Roisin Linnane, Christina Goldston, Niall Tyrrell, Milk and Honey and Jen Kelly.

The festivals, run by Arts Over Borders, featured a number of top actors from Imogen Stubbs and Maxine Peake to Toby Jones and Colin Salmon and ran from 1 -19th August and celebrated the works of Samuel Beckett, Brian Friel and Oscar Wilde.

