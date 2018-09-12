posted on September 12th, 2018
Dromore: Princess Anne takes tour of Gill Hall Estate
Princess Anne visits Gill Hall Estate, Dromore to view the International Sheep Dog Trials of which she is a patron.
Multi Award Winning cattle breeder, James Porter raises his two pedigree herds here and is also pictured.
