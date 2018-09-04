Eastside Festival Fun Day

C.S Lewis Square was bouncing with music and colour in honour of the second annual Eastside Street Party in August.

The event was hosted by Eastside Arts Festival as part of their fortnight of activities.

Those attending had a widespread variety of entertainment to choose from including swing dancing workshops, a teddy bears picnic and craft workshops.

The Martello Jazz Band provided a soundtrack to the day with live music and other live performances also took place including a street performance by Tumble Circus and dance demos.

