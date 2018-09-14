Fall In Love With The Autumn Fair At Botanic Gardens

Belfast City Council have a weekend of music, prize blooms and free family fun lined up in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th of September from 12.30pm – 6pm.

Come along and be amazed at the spectacular award-winning prize blooms on display including enormous vegetables, floral art displays, and many other wonders from community gardens, greenhouses, wine cellars and beehives.

Younger visitors will be spoilt for choice with plenty of activities to keep them entertained including:

arts and crafts in the crafty caravan

autumn sand art workshops

crazy golf

safari train rides

laser combat

carnival game stalls

dance workshops

sensory play with Mini Explorers

nature activities

giant bubble displays

amazing magic shows and hilarious street performers.

New to the event this year is the Autumn Fair Trail where you can pick up a map and follow the trail through the beautiful Botanic Gardens, solving the clues and meeting some hilarious characters along the way.

Have a browse through the wide variety of stalls and relax to the sounds of live music from local bands and musicians.

On Sunday, the Belfast Parks Music in the Parks programme will draw to a close with the Grand Finale Band Concert, running from 2pm-5pm.