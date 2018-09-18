The Belfast International Tattoo – The Most Diverse Belfast Tattoo Yet

Thousands were regaled in the SSE Arena, Belfast, this weekend by the rousing pageantry of the Belfast International Tattoo. Over 600 local, national and international artistes, with hundreds of sets of bagpipes, drums, brass and various instruments, dancers and singers, delivered three captivating concerts which showcased some of the world’s most famous military and community marching bands. Fresh from duties at Buckingham Palace, the Band of Irish Guards performed in their trademark bearskins, and from Canada, over 60 artistes made up the famous Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pipes, Drums, Dancers and flagbearers. Switzerland’s famous 100-year old Lucerne Band wooed the crowd with a theatrical display culminating with pyrotechnics, while the majestic Band of the Brigade of Ghurkha Rifles also delivered a moving performance. It was the sixth annual Belfast Tattoo and by far, it’s most diverse and internationally-fused line up yet.

For further coverage of this event see our October Issue, on sale Friday 28th October.