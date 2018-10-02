Belfast braces itself for a right Royale visit!

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and all-time fan favourite Latrice Royale returns to Belfast for a life-affirming musical show about love, loss and big heels!

Armed with a pianist, some sass and a whole heap of class, Ms Latrice will be performing in the Limelight for one night only as she invites us to raise a glass and toast “Here’s to Life!”

A truly epic journey of song and storytelling, accompanied by pianist Christopher Hamblin, Latrice brings her critically acclaimed show Here’s To Life! to the main room of the Limelight on Saturday 20th October 2018.

Hotly tipped to be on the upcoming Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, this a unique opportunity to get up-close and personal with true Drag Race royalty in an unforgettable magical evening that truly celebrates life! Guaranteed good times (and a few tears on the side…)

Organiser Aaron Eakin of Jinjer Events said: “Having performed for us at Boombox several times in the past, Latrice absolutely loves coming back to Belfast. In fact, on her last trip she described visiting Belfast as ‘feeling like coming home to visit family’. This show has been receiving rave reviews wherever it goes. We’re in for a real treat at the Limelight on 20th October.”

Show time 8pm. Unreserved seating. Strictly 18+. Tickets on sale now at www.jinjerevents.com