Belfast Halloween Monster Mash!

Belfast’s witches and wizards of all ages are being encouraged to dust off their broomsticks and don their favourite costumes for a night of Halloween celebration at the Titanic Slipways.

The city’s annual Monster Mash event at the Titanic Slipways will take place on Halloween night from 6pm-8pm. The slipways will come alive with an array of fang-tastic activities and will finish with a firework display at 8PM.

Entry is free and the event is suitable for all ages.

Beginning at 6pm, the entertainment line-up will feature:

spooky street shows and performers

breath-taking fire and halo glow shows

creepy arts and craft workshops

monster fairground rides

live music on stage from ‘The Professionals’

There’ll also be a range of sweet treats, candies and hot food available for purchase between 6pm – 8pm.

Downtown Radio presenters Gary, Kirstie and Rachael will also be in attendance, entertaining the crowd from the stage in the build up to the biggest fireworks display in the city.

A free ‘ghost shuttle bus’ service will be available, departing from Chichester Street (outside SS Moore) every 15 minutes from 5:30pm-7:15pm and dropping off on Queen’s Road.

Alternatively, ‘The Wicked Wee Tram’ will run continuously from the Premier Inn Hotel on Queen’s Road, to the Titanic Slipways between 5:30PM- 8PM.

For more information on the event, call Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on 028 9024 6609 or email events@belfastcity.gov.uk