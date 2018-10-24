CALLING ALL YOUNG NI ARTISTS

The Speckled Hen Pub & Dining Room, Derriaghy, Lisburn is running a painting competition with a winner’s prize of £750. The competition is open to artists aged between 16 and 25 inclusive living in Northern Ireland. The remit is to design and paint a series of small wooden panels in The Speckled Hen’s Snug Dining Room. The opening date for the competition is Monday 5th November 2018. There are four sets of four panels. Pictures of the panels can be seen on The Speckled Hen’s website www.speckledhenlisburn.com and Facebook from 5th November.

The theme of the paintings is to be food from under the ground, food that is grown on the ground, grazes on the ground or is grown / flies above the ground.

The competition is open to all forms of media and artistic styles.

Artists wishing to participate should visit the pubs website www.speckledhenlisburn.com for an application form, guidance notes and the competition rules. Applications can be sent in hard copy to Martin Caldwell C/o The Speckled Hen, 47 Derriaghy Road, Lisburn, BT28 3SH or via email: speckledhenart@gmail.com.

The closing date for entry to the competition is 5pm local time on Thursday 31st January, 2019. The winner will be notified via the Speckled Hen’s website where the winners name will be published at 12noon on Thursday 28th March 2019 . The winner will receive a prize of £750. A brass plate with the artists name and the date of completion will be mounted on the panels. The winner and the paintings will be showcased in a number of local magazines and Newspapers.