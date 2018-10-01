Comedy Night at Kingspan Stadium

As part of Chris Henry’s testimonial year, a comedy night was held at Kingspan Stadium on Wednesday 26th September. Hosted by MC Andrew Stanley, guests were treated to popcorn and beer on arrival, as well as a line-up of comedic talent from Ireland and beyond, including Damian Clark, Andrew Ryan and Teresa Livingstone. The event helped to contribute funds to a charity that holds special importance to Chris, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke. After suffering a mini stroke in 2014, Chris fortunately recovered and was able to return to the sport just four months later.

