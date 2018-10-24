Design Student Receives A BOOST On Her Path To Career Success

A design student from Lisburn will have her work featured on one of the province’s biggest brands after winning a competition organised by leading drinks company Boost to celebrate its 15th year in Northern Ireland.

Heather Peddle, a 28-year-old HND Graphic Design student at Belfast Metropolitan College, entered the competition to design a celebratory 15th anniversary can and create a supporting launch campaign back in February this year.

Now her winning design will feature on more than one million limited edition cans of Boost Sugar Free Energy across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on her achievement, Heather said:

“I’m absolutely delighted! To see an actual design that I have created on store shelves across Northern Ireland is a very gratifying experience, and confirms that I have made the right decision in my chosen career.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in the realms of art and design but only recently did I realise that graphic design was the field for me. Now, to have a live design that people are actually buying, consuming and engaging with is a fantastic head start to my portfolio.”

Boost Energy Consumer Marketing Manager Francine Matthews said:

“We had an amazing response but we’re delighted to reveal Heather as our winner. We loved her theme and the amazing ideas she put forward to support it. Her design was really inspiring and, most importantly for us, resonated with the NI audience, taking an iconic landmark like the Giant’s Causeway and representing it within the can itself.”