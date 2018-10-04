Dippy the Dinosaur dazzles at Ulster Museum

Dippy, the UK’s most famous dinosaur is greeting visitors at the Ulster Museum thanks to the long-awaited Dippy on Tour exhibition coming to Northern Ireland.

Following a stint in Birmingham where more that 250,000 visitors went to see him, the iconic 26-metre-long Diplodocus cast arrived in Northern Ireland.

Dippy is a plaster cast of the fossilised bones of a Diplodocus found by railroad workers in Wyoming, USA in 1898 and took a full week to build by a team of four technicians and two conservators from the Natural History Museum.

At the Ulster Museum he will sit within an exhibition which explores the uniqueness of our natural world and biodiversity across the island of Ireland, and visitors can discover why so few dinosaur fossils have ever been found here.

Director of the Natural History Museum, Sir Michael Dixon says:

“The public response to Dippy so far has been fantastic. Over a quarter of a million people visited him in Birmingham – whilst he tripled the annual number of visitors to Dorset County Museum in under three months.

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, said:

“We’re thrilled to be the only venue in Ireland to be hosting the iconic dinosaur and we hope that after seeing Dippy visitors are inspired to explore, discover and protect the nature on their doorstep.

“Dippy starts a vital conversation about the importance of understanding and caring for our natural world and it’s great to make the connection with our own unique and extensive natural science collections, some of which will sit alongside him.”

Anyone planning to visit is advised to book tickets online at: www.nmni.com/dippy