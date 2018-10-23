Elave Skincare and TinyLife Join Forces to Boost #Premvember

Elave Skincare and TinyLife have joined forces to launch the annual #Premvember campaign as part of the premature baby charity’s 30thAnniversary celebrations.

Every day in Northern Ireland six babies come into the world too soon, some arriving as early as 24 weeks and weighing as little as 1lb. That is 1,800 premature babies born every year!

TinyLife CEO Alison McNulty said: “Thirty years ago, 70% of premature babies didn’t make it – today around 88% survive and TinyLife funds vital research to give these babies the best start in life.

“We also provide a range of family support services, including breast pump loan, hospital to home volunteer programmes, family activity groups, support for dads, baby massage and baby sensory.”

This year, TinyLife is partnering with specialist skincare range Elave Baby in a joint effort to promote the #premvember and the charity’s 30thAnniversary celebrations.

Tiny Life are delighted to confer an Approved By status on ‘Elvave Baby’ and to recommend the product range which banishes harsh ingredients that trigger sensitivity such as soap, sulfates, MI, parabens, alcohol, perfumes and colours, for use on baby skin.

This clinically proven, ‘free from’ product means there is one less thing for parents of premature babies to worry about as it is kind to their extremely sensitive skin which is prone to skin conditions such as rashes and eczema.

The Gardiner family’s apothecary skincare creams were created in Newry over 80 years ago. Elave Baby, now produced in Co Louth, is available from local pharmacies, online at www.elaveskincare.comor via Amazon. A donation of £1 from every Baby Essentials Pack sold goes to support the work of TinyLife.

Joanna Gardiner, CEO of Elave Skincare, said: “We are very impressed with TinyLife and what the organisation has achieved, so we are delighted to be able to support their work in the run-up to Premvember and over the 30thAnniversary year.

#Premvember invites people to arrange a Tea Party at their home or workplace, or an event of their choice, anytime during the month of November.

Fundraisers can register and request a fundraising pack with downloadable invites, bunting, posters etc. at www.buytickets.at/tinylife.

Events to celebrate #Premvember include a Family Fun Day at Mossley Mill on World Prematurity Day (17thNov) and an 80’s Tribute Band in David Lloyd Clubs, Belfast (30thNov).

The TinyLife 30thcelebrations will conclude next Spring with an Anniversary Pearl Ball sponsored by Kennys, Elave Baby and Malone Lodge Hotel, Belfast.