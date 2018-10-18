Flawless Skin For Your Big Occasion

Beauty Belle are a leading Irish online retailer for hair and beauty brands, including the award-winning Timeless Truth sheet masks. I had the delight of getting to try out their Black Charcoal Hydra Intense sheet mask, which would be ideal for my combination skin. I had a big event coming up – my sister’s wedding, so I was consciously trying to get my skin to it’s best condition for my Bridesmaid duties, these photographs will last a lifetime after all.

I made the most of my face mask, using the opportunity to chill out and have a pamper session. The sheet was a soft touch bemliese cotton mask, which was oozing with serum, which penetrated deep into the skin and had a soothing, cooling effect.

I kept the mask on for roughly 15 minutes, which gave me time to sit back and relax.

Thankfully with this mask I didn’t have the tricky and painful task of pulling it off slowly like a plaster – I could just lift it straight off. The results were instant! My skin felt silky smooth and refreshed. I would suffer from red, dry areas around my nose and cheeks and straight away the skin felt less tight and much more hydrated.

I could see the effects on my skin for days and weeks to come. Even now into my mid twenties I still would get spot prone skin but with the hydration and detox effect from the mask, I found my skin to be a lot clearer – just the result I wanted for the wedding!

The masks are perfect for this time of year after the drying effects of summer weather and going into the cold, crisp autumn. They will put the essential moisture back into your skin to revitalise and refresh.

You can view the range at www.beautybelle.ie