Halloween street party to celebrate Castle Street area

Castle Street will be hosting some spooky Halloween fun later this month with an autumn and harvest-themed street party for all the family.

Local traders will spill out into the streets on Friday 26 October (3pm-9pm) to highlight and celebrate the wealth of independent retailers and the variety of goods and services on offer in the area.

As well as live music and demos, arts and crafts, and some ghostly and ghoulish street performers, there will be a range of food stalls offering a selection of delicious dishes and street food.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “As part of Belfast City Council’s investment in the Castle Street area, this event had been planned before the fire at Bank Buildings, to shine a light on this part of the city centre.

“The fire has had such a devastating impact on the Castle Street area, in particular, so it’s now more important than ever that we rally round the business community, and I’d encourage everyone to make a date in their diary and join us for what promises to be a really fun afternoon and evening.”

She added: “There will also be some spot prizes for the best fancy dress so it’s time to start planning your costume and get into the Halloween spirit.”

As part of the Council investment, new artwork for the area was commissioned as part of the Hit the North festival, and colourful crossings will appear on the road to celebrate the area’s heritage and built environment. People may also spot the new Belfast Music hoardings.

Susan Picken from Culture Night said: “Following on from last month’s event, the Culture Night team are delighted to be working with Folktown on the first Castle Street fair, creating a lively, vibrant, carnival-type atmosphere in the city centre. We’d invite everyone to come along and join in the festival spirit and start the weekend in style.”

Sophie Rasmussen from the Folktown Initiative added: “We are delighted to work with Belfast City Council and Culture Night Belfast to bring a true spectacle to the area. It is a tough time but I think we really need to look forward now and celebrate the wonderful and diverse community of businesses, artist and people living and working here every day.”

